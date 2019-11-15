‘Penance’: ‘The Bletchley Circle’s Julie Graham & ‘Line of Duty’s Neil Morrissey To Star In Channel 5 Drama

The Bletchley Circle star Julie Graham and Line of Duty’s Neil Morrissey are to star in psychological thriller Penance for Viacom’s Channel 5.

The pair will be joined by Nico Mirallegro (The Village), Tallulah Greive (Millie in Between), Art Malik (The Woman in White) and Wanda Ventham (Sherlock) in the three-part drama.

The series, which was unveiled as part of Channel 5’s first major drama slate earlier this year, is written by Mr Selfridge writer Kate O’Riordan.

A psychological thriller that follows the lives of Rosalie, played by Graham, and Luke Douglas, played by Morrissey, and their teenage daughter, Maddie (Greive). Following the loss of their son, Rosalie and Luke find their marriage under immense strain. Maddie and Rosalie find themselves in the caring hands of Nico Mirallegro’s Jed, a charming and charismatic young man that they encounter at bereavement counselling who is also suffering under the weight of his own grief. Jed rekindles a hope for the future within the Douglas household. But underneath, a deadly and morally corrupt triangle is taking shape. Malik plays Rosalie’s confidante Father Tom Hayes and Ventham is Luke’s mother.

It is produced by West Road Pictures in association with all3media international and GPO TV Productions. It will film in Dublin and will air in 2020.

O’Riordan has written episodes one and three and Ben Morris (Bancroft) wrote episode two. Alex Jones is the producer and it is directed by Maurice Sweeney (Blood) with Ingrid Goodwin (Penny Dreadful) and Jonathan Fisher (Blood) as exec producers.

Fisher said, “We are thrilled to have attracted such a talented cast to Kate O’Riordan’s gripping family drama of lust and betrayal. With a top-rate production team in place, we can’t wait to share this captivating and entertaining miniseries with our audience.”