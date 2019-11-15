Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory Joins Hugh Laurie In ‘Roadkill’ As PBS Masterpiece Boards BBC Political Drama

Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory is to play the British Prime Minister alongside Hugh Laurie in British drama Roadkill as PBS Masterpiece boards the four-part BBC series.

McCrory will be joined by Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and Dublin Murders’ Sarah Greene in the series, which is written by Collaterel’s David Hare and produced by National Treasure producer The Forge.

The cast is rounded out by Saskia Reeves (The Child in Time), Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal), Ophelia Lovibond (Hooten & the Lady), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots) Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Pip Torrens (Preacher), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water).

The thriller is about self-made, forceful and charismatic politician Peter Laurence (Laurie). Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart – or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. However, events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

It will be directed by Michael Keillor (Line of Duty) and executive producers are creator Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Michael Keillor and and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. Andy Litvin (The Trial) produces and All3Media International is distributor.

Hare said, “The casting of Roadkill illustrates the extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble.”