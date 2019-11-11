PBS Masterpiece To Co-Produce Second Season Of Helen Hunt-Fronted War Drama ‘World On Fire” & Reveals Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: PBS is joining the BBC for a second season of the Helen Hunt-fronted war drama World on Fire and has set a premiere date for the first season.

The U.S. public broadcaster will air the first season on Sunday April 5 2020 on its Masterpiece strand but has already signed up to co-produce the second season of the period thriller ahead of its premiere.

Earlier today, the BBC revealed that it had renewed the series, produced by Victoria producer Mammoth Screen, following the UK finale.

World on Fire is written by The A Word’s Peter Bowker; it is a multi-stranded drama that looks at World War II through the eyes of ordinary people from all sides of the conflict. The first seven-episode season will follow the first year of the war, starting with the German invasion of Poland in September 1939 and ending with the Battle of Britain.

It stars Hunt as a “complicated” war correspondent as well as Sean Bean, Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women) and Julia Brown (The Last Kingdom), Polish Academy Award-winner Zofia Wichłacz (Warsaw 44) and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) along with Parker Sawyers (The Autopsy of Jane Doe), Tomasz Kot (Cold War), Bruno Alexander (Eden), Johannes Zeiler (Faust) and Eugénie Derouand (Genius).

World On Fire was developed by Mammoth’s Creative Director Rebecca Keane and executive produced by Bowker, Damien Timmer, and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Lucy Richer for the BBC, and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece. The Series Producer is Chris Clough. Adam Smith (Trespass Against Us) is directing episodes one and two, Thomas Napper (Jawbone) is directing episode three, Chanya Button (Burn Burn Burn) is directing episodes five and six, and Andy Wilson (Unforgotten) is directing episodes four and seven.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment handles global distribution for World on Fire.