PBS Launches In All UK Homes For The First Time

PBS is launching its British channel, PBS America, on Freeview, meaning it will be available in all homes across the UK for the first time since debuting in 2011.

PBS America will be available on channel 91 on the Freeview TV guide, taking it into 6M more homes. It builds on existing carriage deals PBS has with Sky, Virgin, Freesat, My5 and Amazon.

PBS said the station reaches 2.5M viewers a month and is home to content such as Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s Emmy-nominated series The Vietnam War, which offers a comprehensive retelling of the conflict.

PBS America is also home to Frontline, the Emmy-winning news investigation series, as well as the Nova science and technology strand. It will show The Feud on December 13, offering the real story behind the Hatfields and the McCoys dispute.

“This is a big moment for PBS America. For the first time since launch we will be available in all homes across the UK,” said PBS America general manager Richard Kingsbury.

“Our PBS supply line means that we are bringing our audience fresh stories whilst PBS values mean that the programming has the kind of depth and tone that many Freeview viewers appreciate.”