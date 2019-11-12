Paul Thomas Anderson Returning To 1970s San Fernando Valley In New 2020 Production

The eight-time Oscar nominated filmmaker is heading back to his San Fernando Valley, CA stomping ground, made popular in his cinematic canon with Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love. Paul Thomas Anderson’s next movie which is set to go into production next year under his Ghoulardi Film Company received a $2.5M California film tax credit this morning as Deadline’s Dominic Patten reported.

Anderson’s next movie centers around a high school student who is also a successful child actor in 1970s. Casting is underway with a script that’s billed as having intersecting storylines. Anderson’s second feature directorial Boogie Nights and Inherent Vice are set in the 1970s.

Anderson’s last movie 2017’s The Phantom Thread received six Oscars noms including best director and best actor Daniel Day Lewis, and won for Mark Bridges’ costumes. The pic marked the first time that Andrerson worked outside the U.S., the pic’s story about a popular 1950s fashion designer in London.