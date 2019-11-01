‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams To Make Broadway Debut In ‘Take Me Out’ Revival

Suits star Patrick J. Adams will make his Broadway debut opposite the previously announced Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams in the upcoming Second Stage Theater revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out, producers announced today.

Adams will play Kippy Sunderstrom, best friend of Williams’ lead character Darren Lemming.

Directed by Scott Ellis, the revival of the 2002 play will begin previews April 2, 2020, at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, with an official opening night of April 23. The casting announcement was made today by Second Stage president/artistic director Carole Rothman and executive director Casey Reitz.

Take Me Out follows pro baseball player Darren Lemming who decides to come out publicly as gay, forcing him to face some hostile teammates during a difficult championship season. Old friendships are put to the test as the play also examines the challenges faced by gay people of color.

The original Broadway staging in 2002 won the Tonys for best play, best direction of a play (Joe Mantello) and best performance by a featured actor in a play (Denis O’Hare).

Best known for his starring role on the first seven seasons of USA Network’s Suits (he returned as recurring in the ninth and final season of the series, which ended Sept. 25; he also directed some episodes), Adams recurred on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete, with other TV credits including the 2014 miniseries Rosemary’s Baby, Luck, Orphan Black and Friday Night Lights among others. Film credits include Clara, the 2019 sci-fi feature and Toronto Film Festival selection, and the 2009 Rage.

Stage credits include, among others, Anna Ziegler’s The Last Match at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and Bill Cain’s Equivocation at L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse.

Adams will next be seen as John Glenn on the upcoming National Geographic drama series The Right Stuff, based Tom Wolfe’s book.