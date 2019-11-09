Participant Inks Multi-Year Output Deal With Japan’s Gaga Corp

Green Book producer Participant has entered a multi-year output agreement with Japanese distributor Gaga Corporation.

The tie-up, announced at the AFM, strengthens a relationship that saw Gaga release Participant’s Oscar-winning Green Book in Japan in March, grossing a chunky $20m.

Now, Gaga will release all of Participant’s films that are financed via its investment in Amblin Partners. Upcoming projects include Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater with Matt Damon.

Other past Participant titles released by Gaga include The Great Invisible, A Most Violent Year, and On the Basis Of Sex.

“Gaga is one of the premier film distributors in Japan focused on entertaining and impactful storytelling, and we are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Tom Yoda, Kiyoshi Watanabe, and the rest of the team,” said Participant CEO David Linde.

Gaga chairman Tom Yoda commented, “We are very pleased to be partners with Participant. We highly respect and trust David and his creative teams’ tasteful and commercial eyes such as Green Book, as well as ROMA. We are hoping that we can work with Participant not only as a film distribution partner in Japan, but also in film productions in the near future.”