‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel & ‘My Little Pony’ Pic Hop On Paramount’s 2021 Schedule

Paramount has dated their next Paranormal Activity movie for March 19, 2021 while a Hasbro My Little Pony is in store for Sept. 24 that year.

Currently there is no director or cast set for the Blumhouse-produced Paranormal Activity which through six movies counts $890.4M. Paranormal Activity 7 will face off against MGM/UAR’s Tomb Raider sequel.

My Little Pony will be up against a Universal event film. The last Pony movie released via Lionsgate in 2017 grossed $21.9M domestic, $60.3M worldwide off a $6.5M production cost. That’s the most ever made by a Pony movie in its five film history since 1986.