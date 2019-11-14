Paradigm Corp Comm EVP Liz Morentin Exiting Agency At End Of Year

After two years at Paradigm, Liz Morentin, the agency’s EVP Corporate Communications, will be departing at the end of December. We hear it’s an amicable exit.

Morentin’s departure was recently announced via an email from the agency’s chairman and CEO Sam Gores (read it below).

Prior to Paradigm, Morentin held senior communications roles at Warner Bros. Records, Dick Clark Productions and Live Nation Entertainment.

A search is underway for Morentin’s replacement.

Here’s Gores’ email:

From: Sam Gores

To: All Users

Subject: LIZ MORENTIN

Dear colleagues,

I want to share the news that our Executive Vice President of Communications, Liz Morentin, has decided to leave the agency at the end of the year. Liz has been an important part of our executive management team and has helped elevate our internal and external communications, corporate branding, events and advertising, among many other invaluable contributions.

We sincerely appreciate the strategy and processes that Liz has put in place for our company, including building a strong communications team who will continue to work with everyone on our day-to-day communications needs.

Please join me in thanking her for her contributions to the agency and wishing her good luck in her new venture.

Sam