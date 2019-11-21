OWN Orders Unscripted Celebrity Relationship Series ‘#LoveGoals’ From Irwin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its Saturday night lineup of unscripted shows that focus on love and relationships, giving a straight-to-series order to #LoveGoals. The celebrity relationship series hails from John Irwin’s Irwin Entertainment, which has a track record in the celebrity/relationship genre with such popular shows as Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Couples Therapy. It’s slated to premiere in March.

In #LoveGoals, Spirit — a family and relationship therapist — counsels five celebrity couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship. Their challenges range from fame and power to overcoming infidelity, childhood trauma and communication issues. Through an intense two-week therapy program that features insight-oriented exercises and special guests, the famous couples will face and hopefully resolve their most challenging problems.

OWN

The first season of #LoveGoals will feature Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Benzino and Althea Heart; former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe; actress and former Basketball Wives star Sundy Carter and Breyon Williams; former Salt-N-Pepa DJ Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; and rapper-actor-chef- producer Coolio and his fiancée, Mimi Ivey.

#LoveGoals’ host Spirit is a licensed therapist and media personality who was the host of Fox’s The Daily Helpline and SiriusXM’s nightly radio program Talking with Spirit. She is also a regular guest on Dr. Drew: On Call, The Bill Cunningham Show and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“#Love Goals will be an exciting addition to the network’s Saturday night lineup centered around love and marriage,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “Spirit’s healing approach to mending and strengthening relationships in this new weekly series will make for great television.”

Irwin Entertainment’s John Irwin, Damian Sullivan and Andy Scheer are executive producers.

Irwin is an executive producer on NBC’s late-night show A Little Late with Lilly Singh. He is one of television’s most prolific live event and reality producers whose credits include Netflix’s Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, the E! series Famously Single, NBC’s Red Nose Day Special, The Robert Irvine Show and VH1’s series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

He also executive produced NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly and stand-up specials with Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Jim Jefferies, Michelle Wolf, Deon Cole, Tracy Morgan, Dana Carvey, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Tosh, Trevor Noah, Chris D’Elia, Demetri Martin, Chris Hardwick, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Hannibal Buress and Anthony Jeselnik.

Irwin next executive produces the Miss America 2020 Competition telecast on December 19 on NBC.

