Oscars: Lynette Howell-Taylor & Stephanie Allain To Produce 92nd Academy Awards

Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born producer Lynette Howell Taylor and Dear White People producer Stephanie Allain will produce the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today. It will be the first involvement with the Oscars for both.

“The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to

the 92 nd Oscars show,” Academy President David Rubin said. “Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global blockbuster. We look forward to collaborating

with them to bring an unforgettable Oscars event to movie fans around the world.”

Shutterstock

Howell Taylor earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination for last year’s A Star Is Born. She has produced more than 20 movies in the past 15 years, including The Accountant, Captain Fantastic, Big Eyes, The Place Beyond the Pines, Blue Valentine and Half Nelson. Her TV credits include the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True. Howell Taylor is the founder of 51 Entertainment, a filmmaker-driven production company.

A champion for diverse voices in cinema, Allain is best known for launching the careers of directors John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez, Craig Brewer, Sanaa Hamri and Justin Simien. Her film credits include producing Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan and Dear White People. She also executive produces Netflix series Dear White People. Allain’s company, Homegrown Pictures, produces content by and about women and people of color. She served as director of the Los Angeles Film Festival, is a founding ambassador of ReFrame, and serves on the Board of Women in Film.

“We have both watched the Oscars for as long as we can remember, and to be given the opportunity to produce the show is a dream,” Howell Taylor and Allain said. “It’s an honor and a thrill to join forces to deliver an entertaining show that celebrates the artistry of this year’s best films.”

ABC will televise the show on Sunday, February 9, from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.