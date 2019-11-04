Tribeca Sci-Fi Romancer ‘Only’ With Freida Pinto & Leslie Odom Jr To Hit Theaters In Vertical Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American and UK rights to Only, the Takashi Doscher-directed sci-fi movie starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr that had its world premiere earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. A day-and-date release is planned for the first quarter of 2020 for the pic, which is produced and financed by Swiss Army Man outfit Tadmor.

The Doscher-penned script questions the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love. When a mysterious disease threatens the global population of females, Will (Odom) is determined to keep his partner, Eva (Pinto), safe from the disease, the government and the bounty hunters searching for the few women still alive. Soon, however, the independent Eva realizes she cannot sit idle and let men decide her fate. The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith and Joshua Mikel also star.

“Tadmor and I couldn’t be more excited to share this deeply personal film and we couldn’t imagine a better partner than Vertical Entertainment,” Doscher said. “Loosely inspired by a shared experience between me and my wife, I hope it captivates and provokes audiences around the world.”

Eyal Rimmon and Gabrielle Pickle produced the pic, which was executive produced by Gideon Tadmor and Jim Kaufman. It was co-executive produced by Alex P. Creasia, Lauren Mann and William Olsson; and co-produced by Craig Miller and Racheli Sternberg.

The deal was negotiated by Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.