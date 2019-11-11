One Day at a Time Sets Pop Premiere Date, Rita Moreno Talks Trump at Vulture Festival LA

One Day at a Time, the Latinx reboot of the classic 1975-84 Norman Lear series, made a little bit of streaming history in June when the acclaimed multicamera comedy canceled by Netflix in March was picked up by Pop TV, the first time a series canceled by the streaming giant was able to find a new home.

And the date is set (month not day): At today’s Vulture Festival LA Panels at Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, cheers erupted when it was announced that show’s 13-episode 4th season would premiere on Pop a year after its Netflix cancellation in March 2020.

Today’s Sunday Dinner-themed ODAAT panel included EPS Lear and Brent Miller, showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce; and cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Todd Grinnell.

When asked to tease the show’s first season on Pop, Royce did not reveal details because he said the team would be meeting with Pop and Sony late next week so “they don’t really know yet.” But given the Sony connection, Royce joked: “I will say we are adding Spider-Man to the cast.”

As the reigning senior citizens on the panel, Lear and Moreno seized every opportunity to crack ribald jokes, with Moreno calling Lear “a dirty old man” and 96-year-old Lear in mock-distress over taking such abuse from “the woman who is carrying my child.”

But like the other panelists they soon switched to discussing the show’s importance in the Latinx community as well as its often issue-oriented story lines.

One issue facing the series will be the 2020 presidential election. Off a snarky comment from Moreno about Trump, vulture moderator Maria Elena Fernandez asked : Now that Moreno’s character Lydia is a U.S. citizen, who would she vote for?

“Not him,” Moreno said.

And who would Moreno vote for?

“Definitely not him,” Moreno said.