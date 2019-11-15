‘On The Line’: Fernanda Urrejola, Isaac Arellanes & Nathan Arenas Among Cast To Join Drama; Provident Films Also Boards With Shoot Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Cameras are rolling for On the Line, a feature drama based on the true story of Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar, which struggled to survive after Hurricane Odile hit in 2014.

Joining Julio Quintana’s (The Vessel) feature are Fernanda Urrejola (Narcos: Mexico), Isaac Arellanes (AppleTV+’s Ghostwriter), Nathan Arenas (Disney’s Bunk’d), Miguel Garcia and Steve Gutierrez (Netflix’s Gentefied).

Previously announced were Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Raymond Cruz and Dennis Quaid.

Also joining as co-financier along with Endeavor Content and faith-oriented producer-distributor Third Coast Content is Provident Films, the faith and family specialist which last year helped release the breakout hit I Can Only Imagine.

Set in Baja, Mexico, the film follows an orphanage teetering on the edge of foreclosure. Caretaker Omar Venegas has devoted his life to raising the young boys with integrity, but a massive storm blows through, threatening to close their home for good. The boys’ only hope is to win the historic Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament.

Script is written by Quintana and Chris Dowling. Trey Reynolds of Provident Films is producing along with Ben Howard of Third Coast Content, Javier Chapa of Mucho Mas, Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment and Chris George. Terry Hemmings of Provident Films is executive producing. Endeavor Content is repping world sales.

“Carla Hool has done a tremendous job in casting the roles of the orphanage boys, who all have unique and distinct personalities. We were all extremely impressed with what Anthony, Nathan, Steve, Isaac and Miguel all brought to their roles and we are thrilled to be working with the next generation of Latinx actors in telling this heartfelt and moving story,” said Chapa.

“With everything against them, On the Line is the remarkable true story of how Omar and his boys managed to pull together and achieve what seemed like the impossible and their incredible story will no doubt win the hearts of audiences around the world,” said Howard.

Urrejola is repped by APA and Vision Entertainment. Arenas is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency and Infinity Entertainment. Arellanes is repped by Media Artists Group and Hines and Hunt Entertainment. Garcia is repped by CGEM Talent and Pantheon. Gutierrez is repped by Paloma Model & Talent.