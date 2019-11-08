Octavia Spencer To Receive PGA’s Visionary Award

The Producers Guild of America said Friday that Oscar-winning actress and producer Octavia Spencer will be honored with the guild’s Visionary Award, which is given to producers “who share inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture.”

The honor will be bestowed at the 31st annual PGA Awards on January 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“As both an actor and as a producer, Octavia has provided her keen vision to an array of poignant stories across drama, comedy and everything in between,” said PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher today. “She understands how to harness the power of filmmaking to inspire audiences everywhere with stories that showcase undeniable human truths and emotion.”

Spencer won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2012 for The Help and has since scored two more noms. She was co-executive producer of this past year’s Best Picture winner Green Book. Next up on the acting front for her is Apple TV’s Truth Be Told, starring alongside Aaron Paul.

Kenya Barris received the 2019 Visionary Award, with past honorees including Ava DuVernay, Plan B Entertainment, Chis Meledandri, Laura Ziskin and Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll.

“It is an honor to receive the PGA Visionary Award,” said Spencer. “From the very beginning of my career in entertainment, I have been guided by my dream to create an impact through storytelling. This is an incredible highlight for me, and I extend my deepest thanks to the PGA for this award.”