OC Weekly, Orange County, Calif. Alt-Weekly, Closes Its Doors After A 24-Year Run

Alternative newspaper the OC Weekly closed today, ending a 24-year run as a leading voice of Southern California culture.

The free weekly made its farewell via Twitter, announcing that owner Duncan McIntosh Company was shuttering the publication. More than 20 editorial staffers and an unknown number of support staff were laid off. The closing continues the demise of alternative print publications across the nation, including some of its biggest names.

OC Weekly was once a sister company to the LA Weekly and the Village Voice. It was bought by Duncan McIntosh in 2016. Duncan McIntosh also ran Sea Magazine, Boating World, and once owned Editor & Publisher, which it sold two months ago.

The alternative newsweekly was founded in 1995 and claimed to reach more than a half-million readers at its peak. Its final edition came out Wednesday.