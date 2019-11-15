Noah Schnapp-Anjelica Huston WWII Drama ‘Waiting For Anya’ Gets Theatrical Deal With Vertical

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Waiting for Anya, Ben Cookson’s World War II drama based on the novel by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo. A day-and-date release is planned for early next year.

Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp, Anjelica Huston and Jean Reno star in the pic. The plot centers on Jo Lalande (Schnapp), a 13-year-old shepherd, and a widow, Horcada (Huston), who help smuggle Jewish children across the border from southern France into Spain during WWII.

Cookson wrote and directed the pic, which was produced by Phin Glynn and Alan Latham and hails from Goldfinch, Fourth Culture Films, Bad Penny Productions, 13 Films and Artemis Productions. 13 Films handled worldwide sales at the just-wrapped American Film Market.

Executive producers are Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Tannaz Anisi, Kirsty Bell, Adam Betteridge, Alastair Burlingham, Ekkasitha Chalermrattawongz, Julian Hicks, Geoffrey Iles, Phil Mckenzie, Greg Schenz, Prornsuree Thienbunlertrat and Paul Ward.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and Tannaz Anisi at 13

Films for the filmmakers.