Noah Media Group Appoints Former Universal Exec As Head Of Distribution & Marketing

UK sports doc specialist Noah Media Group has appointed Drew Masters as Head of Distribution & Marketing.

Masters, who will be based in Noah’s London office, will be responsible for the company’s international distribution strategy and advertising and will continue to develop the infrastructure and data strategy for Noah’s distribution arm, Noah X.

Masters was most recently International Marketing Manager at Universal Pictures in the studio’s London office. He was involved in the international roll-out of multiple features and documentary acquisitions, including Five Feet Apart and Assassination Nation.

Masters was part of the Universal team to win ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ for Mandy at the 2019 British Association for Screen Entertainment Awards. In 2014, he was one of four candidates to be selected for NBC Universal’s Future Leaders Program.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Masters said, “I’m thrilled to be joining John and his passionate and talented team and look forward to this opportunity to build upon Noah’s truly disruptive approach to content distribution.”

Noah Media Group CEO John McKenna added, “Everyone at Noah is delighted that such a highly respected talent as Drew has joined us from Universal. I look forward to working with him as we take our distribution plans, through NoahX, to the next phase.”

The new hire comes at a time of growth for NMG, following the recent launch of their in-house international sales arm. The current sales slate includes Take His Legs, which will air on Channel 4 in the UK next month and charts Australian comedian Adam Hill’s formation of the world’s first physical disability rugby league team; Cannes title Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans; Out of Their Skin, in which UK soccer legend Ian Wright charts the 40-year history of black British football; and The Edge, the doc which explores Test cricket and the price of success on players’ mental health.

Noah is currently in pre-production on their next feature-length documentary about the legendary football player, manager, and World Cup winner, Jack Charlton. The film is slated to be released theatrically in 2020.