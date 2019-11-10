Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Memoir Claims Cabinet Members Tried To Undermine President Trump

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attempted to recruit UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to undermine President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Washington Post.
Kelly and Tillerson told Haley they were trying to “save the country,” according to The Washington Post, citing Haley’s new memoir, With All Due Respect. The book from St. Martin’s Press is out Tuesday.
Haley says she refused the attempts to get her to assist in thwarting President Trump.
“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the President, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote. She claimed that Tillerson told her people would die without Trump being checked.