Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

IFC Buys Beanie Feldstein Comedy ‘How To Build A Girl’ – AFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Memoir Claims Cabinet Members Tried To Undermine President Trump

AP

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly attempted to recruit UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to undermine President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Kelly and Tillerson told Haley they were trying to “save the country,” according to The Washington Post, citing Haley’s new memoir, With All Due Respect. The book from St. Martin’s Press is out Tuesday.

Haley says she refused the attempts to get her to assist in thwarting President Trump.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the President, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote. She claimed that Tillerson told her people would die without Trump being checked.
She told Tillerson she supported most of Trump’s foreign policy decisions, and called Tillerson and Kelly’s attempts “offensive” during an interview Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning.
“It should have been, go tell the President what your differences are and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing,” she said. “To undermine a President is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution and it goes against what the American people want. It was offensive.”
Tillerson did not respond to the WaPo request for comment. Kelly said he provided the President “with the best and most open, legal and ethical staffing advice from across the [government] so he could make an informed decision,” and said if that is ” ‘working against Trump,’ then guilty as charged.”
Haley claims multiple clashes over foreign policy in her book. She ended her tenure this year.
But Haley also said that Trump shouldn’t be impeached during her CBS interview.
“Impeachment is like the death penalty for a public official,” Haley said. “If you look in that transcript there is nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the President.”
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad