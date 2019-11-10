Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Memoir Claims Cabinet Members Tried To Undermine President Trump

“It should have been, go tell the President what your differences are and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing,” she said. “To undermine a President is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution and it goes against what the American people want. It was offensive.”

Tillerson did not respond to the WaPo request for comment. Kelly said he provided the President “with the best and most open, legal and ethical staffing advice from across the [government] so he could make an informed decision,” and said if that is ” ‘working against Trump,’ then guilty as charged.”

Haley claims multiple clashes over foreign policy in her book. She ended her tenure this year.

But Haley also said that Trump shouldn’t be impeached during her CBS interview.

“Impeachment is like the death penalty for a public official,” Haley said. “If you look in that transcript there is nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the President.”