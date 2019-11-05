Academy’s Decision To Disqualify Nigeria’s Oscar Submission Draws Criticism

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s decision to disqualify Nigeria’s first International Feature Film submission, Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, has been met with criticism since the news first broke.

The pic, which Netflix acquired ahead of its debut at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, was one of 93 films officially submitted to the Oscars this year, in the newly named International Feature Film category.

But on Monday, news broke that the Academy said the submission did not meet eligibility requirements of a submitted film being predominately in a foreign language. Most of the film is in English, with a small portion of the 95-minute run time in the Igbo language.

In Nigeria, a former British colony, the official language is English, which Nnaji pointed out after the news broke of the Academy’s decision, and names including Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to question the ruling.

“To @TheAcademy,” wrote DuVernay on Monday afternoon. “You disqualified Nigeria’s first-ever submission for Best International Feature because its in English. But English is the official language of Nigeria. Are you barring the country from ever competing for an Oscar in its official language?”

1/1 1/2 Thank you so much @ava❤️.

I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

It's no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. @TheAcademy https://t.co/LMfWDDNV3e — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) November 4, 2019

The Nigerian committee that selects the country’s Oscar submission told Bloomberg that “Going forward, the committee intends to submit films which are predominantly foreign language – non-English recording dialogue.”

The Academy did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment. It’s unclear whether there is an appeals process for such decisions. The last high-profile film to be disqualified for not meeting the language requirement was the 2007 Israeli film The Band’s Visit, which had more than 50% English dialogue.

Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu star in Lionheart, about a woman (Nnaji) who steps up to the challenge when her father is forced to take a step back from running the family’s company due to health issues. He appoints his crude and eccentric brother to run the company with her, and complications arise when they discover the business is in dire financial straits and both try to save it in their own way with divergent results. The pic is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Academy will announce an International Feature Film shortlist in December. Along with the new category name (it formerly was Best Foreign Language Film), other changes in the category this year include the shortlist moving to 10 films (up from nine), with seven selected from the committee currently viewing all 93 entries, and three “saves” selected by the executive committee.

Five finalists will be selected for the Oscar nominations which will be announced January 13.

Here is the full list of this year’s official films.