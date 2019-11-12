Nicole Richie To Star In ‘Nikki Fre$h,’ Quibi Comedy Series About Her Rapper Alter Ego

Click to Skip Ad
Quibi

Nikki Fre$h is ready to rap with Quibi.

The digital platform service run by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman announced today it’s teaming up with Nicole Richie and Jax Media on a comedy series titled Nikki Fre$h about Richie’s rapper alter ego.

The series will show Nikki Fre$h bringing a new voice to wellness with a fresh style of music — “Parent Trap” — dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. She’ll interact with real-life wellness experts, while comedically exaggerating solutions to better health and a healthier planet.

The series will be executive produced by Richie, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin, who continues her relationship with the actress, author and reality TV alum since serving as showrunner on Candidly Nicole. Executive Producers for JAX are Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, & Séamus Murphy-Mitchell.

Music on the series will be overseen by Joel & Benji Madden’s MDDN.

