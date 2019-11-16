Nicolas Cage Pic ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ Near Lionsgate Deal

Lionsgate is in final negotiations to land The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film project scripted by Tom Gormican (Ghosted) & Kevin Etten (Ghosted, Workaholics). Deadline has confirmed that if the deal makes, the studio will make the meta feature that will star Nicolas Cage playing a version of himself. Gormican, who created the Fox comedy series Ghosted, which Etten executive produced, would direct.

The film tells the story of Nicolas Cage (Cage), who, in need of some money and creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Nick is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate himself from an increasingly dangerous situation.

Kevin Turen will produce, along with Cage and Mike Nilon via their Saturn Films.

The Oscar-winning Cage has been making genre pics of late including the cult hit Mandy. Most recently, he was set to star in Wally’s Wonderland, in which he plays a janitor forced to spend the night in a twisted amusement park where he is pulled into a living nightmare.

He’s next up in Primal, and the Southern Gothic thriller Grand Isle.