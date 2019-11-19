Nickelodeon To Simulcast ‘SpongeBob’ Musical Special; Original Voice Actor Tom Kenny Joins Cast

Nickelodeon will simulcast The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons next month, Nickelodeon said today, also noting that veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny has been added to the previously announced cast.

Kenny will play Patchy the Pirate and perform the original Sara Bareilles song “Poor Pirates.” Kenny joins a cast largely made up of performers from the 2017-18 Broadway production SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

The TV version of the musical was filmed in front of a live theater audience, and airs Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

“I’ve had a blast portraying live-action suburban buccaneer and President of the SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Club, ‘Patchy the Pirate,’ since the character’s first appearance in season two of SpongeBob SquarePants way back in 2000,” said Kenny. “But to now have the opportunity to actually step onstage and perform alongside members of the original Broadway production is truly a unique honor. It’s ‘meta times ten,’ and I think Nickelodeon’s audience will really get a kick out of it!”

Nickelodeon also released a first-look promo today: