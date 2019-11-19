Nickelodeon Greenlights Season 2 Of ‘Blue’s Clues & You’

Riding the wave of its debut in the number one spot, Nickelodeon has greenlit a second season of Blue’s Clues & You with host Josh Dela Cruz and the lovable titular puppy Blue.

Blue’s Clues & You premiered on November 11 and in its first week, it became the number one preschool show, psting strong gains during its premiere week up +38% with K2-5 (2.9/257,000) over prior four weeks and +34% among total viewers (674,000). With its strong debut, Nickelodeon is set to bring it back with new episodes continuing to air weekdays.

The second season of Blue’s Clues & You will have Josh and Blue taking on brand-new adventures with friends old and new. The new season will also feature special appearances by Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton), and Josh’s Lola (Carolyn Fe) — his grandmother — along with even more singing and dancing, exploration, celebration, and of course clues that empower preschoolers to help their friends.

Blue’s Clues & You goes beyond TV and exists on play-along videos on Nickelodeon’s app Noggin. Josh and a 22-foot tall glittered Blue will also be featured this year at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The original Blue’s Clues, created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, launched in 1996 and lasted for six seasons before it was rebooted this year. The series follows Blue as she invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure and solve a puzzle in each episode. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspire the audience to interact with the characters.