TV Anchor’s Sick Call Email Becomes A National Joke And Trending Meme

A Missouri anchorman’s email to call in sick from work has become a viral internet sensation after he accidentally sent it to about 200 television stations.

Nick Vasos of Kansas City’s Fox4 was not feeling well on Thursday after some oral surgery. Like many workers, he sent his bosses an email to inform them.

Perhaps it was the pain or the lingering after effects of anesthetics, but Vasos sent his email to the entire Nexstar Media Group, comprising 197 TV stations across the US.

An outpouring of faux sympathy followed, then escalated into an ongoing Twitter message thread and meme explosion. A hashtag, #PrayersForNick, soon followed.