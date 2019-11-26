Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Ramy’: Laith Nakli Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Hulu Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Albert Hughes To Direct ‘The Fugitive’ Remake At Warner Bros

Read the full story

Nick Cannon To Host New Holiday-Themed Viral Video Show On Fox

Michael Becker/Fox

Nick Cannon is looking to bring some holiday cheer with his all-new clip show special Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holiday 2019 on Fox. The special is set to air on December 16 at 8 pm.

The special will feature some of the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos from the holidays. Join in the Yuletide schadenfreude as Cannon shares holiday mishaps as well as adorable pets, mischievous kids and everything in between.

Joining Cannon will be a roster of celebrity special guests including Kelly Osbourne, Jeannie Mai and J.B. Smoove.

The special is part of Fox’s Not So Silent Nights programming. After sharing some fun holiday viral videos, Cannon will be seen again on December 18 as he hosts the season two finale of The Masked Singer.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad