Nick Cannon Syndicated Daytime Talk Show From Debmar-Mercury Picked Up By Fox Stations For Fall 2020 Launch

Fox Television Stations has signed on to serve as the launch group for Nick Cannon, the recently announced daily, nationally syndicated daytime talk show headlined by the actor-comedian. The program, from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, is set to premiere in September 2020 and originate from New York.

Fox will carry double runs of Cannon’s eponymous, live-to-tape daily daytime talk show in many of the top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The pickup is a synergetic move as the biggest primetime hit on the Fox network is The Masked Singer, hosted by Cannon.

“We need to take big swings, and Nick Cannon should be a natural fit with our lineups,” said Frank Cicha, EVP of programming for Fox Television Stations. “Plus, he can help me a lot in our Masked Singer office pool.”

Nick Cannon joins Debmar-Mercury’s other daytime syndicated talker show, The Wendy Williams Show, which also has the Fox Stations as its core station group.

“Fox has been an indispensable station group partner for us and we’re excited to team with them once again,” Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said, “They share our strong belief in Nick, a multi-talented force of nature who will bring his fresh approach and track record of success to daytime talk.”

Cannon’s production company, Ncredible Entertainment, and Debmar-Mercury will co-produce the talker featuring his take on the latest in trending pop culture stories and celebrity interviews.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host my own talk show, and I’m fortunate to have found great partners in Fox and Debmar-Mercury,” said Cannon. “My experience with Fox as a producer and host on both The Masked Singer, as well as the soon-to-air Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos, has been exceptional. I’m looking forward to continuing our amazing track record together!”

Before becoming host of Fox’s breakout hit The Masked Singer, Cannon served as host of NBC’s summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent for eight seasons.

Nick Cannon joins a daytime syndicated show hosted by Drew Barrymore, which also is slated to launch in fall 2020 on the CBS TV Stations.