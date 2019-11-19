Niamh Algar Joins Guy Ritchie/Jason Statham Action-Thriller In Lead Female Role

EXCLUSIVE: The Virtues and Raised by Wolves’ Niamh Algar is boarding Miramax’s hot upcoming Guy Ritchie action thriller that stars Jason Statham. As Deadline previously revealed, the project, which reteams Ritchie and Statham for the first time since 2005’s Revolver, was acquired by MGM domestically and was one of the buzziest titles at the recent AFM.

Irish actress Algar’s credits include Shane Meadows’ The Virtues and Toronto premiere Calm With Horses. She also has a key role in the Ridley Scott-produced Raised By Wolves for HBO Max.

Details of Algar’s role in Ritchie’s film, which has previously been known as Cash Truck but currently is untitled, are being kept under wraps.

The film was one of the hot properties at the AFM, and was acquired domestically by MGM to be distributed via joint venture UA Releasing. MGM also acquired a handful of international markets. Lionsgate nabbed UK.

The story follows H, a “cold and mysterious” character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. The film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives. Also starring are Scott Eastwood, Josh Hartnett and Holt McCallany. Ritchie’s script is inspired by the 2004 French film Le Convoyeur, which starred Jean Dujardin.

Miramax’s Bill Block and Ivan Atkinson are producing the Ritchie film — the director’s next after a golden-lamp bonanza with Aladdin.

Statham also starred in writer-director Ritchie’s Snatch (2000) and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998).

Algar is repped by Independent Talent.