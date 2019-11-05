Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Robert Evans Bio-Drama Stays In The Broadway Picture…Hopefully

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Channing Tatum Stars As Army Ranger & Co-Directs Road-Trip Comedy ‘Dog’

Read the full story

New Hollywood Podcast: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Talks About Her Breakout Performance As Lady Reed In ‘Dolemite Is My Name’

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Deadline

In the Netflix film, Dolemite Is My Name, actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph steps into the role of Lady Reed, a comedian, actress and a frequent collaborator of the comedy legend Rudy Ray Moore who made some of the most memorable cult classic Dolemite films from the ’70s. Everyone knew about Moore but as for Lady Reed, there has been little to no record of the mark that she left on the industry as a woman of color. Randolph visited the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about why it was important to bring Lady Reed’s narrative to the forefront and how it is crucial to put shine on narratives — primarily of people from marginalized communities — that are seldom overlooked.

A classically trained vocalist who also studied musical theater before she stepped into the world of television and film, Randolph has a long resume of stage productions, films and TV series including the short-lived (and gone way too soon) comedy Selfie and has appeared in Empire as well as People of Earth. She can be seen in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida and the forthcoming Hulu series High Fidelity. She received a Tony nomination for her role as Oda Mae Brown from Ghost: The Musical and was featured in the comedy feature Office Christmas Party. She is currently working on the upcoming film The United States vs. Billie Holiday and she is clearly the breakout of Dolemite Is My Name. She talked to us about making the film, her journey to get there, unpacks the term “Blaxploitation” and tells us why “It’s Not Easy Being Green” makes her emotional. Listen to the episode below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad