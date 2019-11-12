New Hollywood Podcast: Brenda Song Talks Her Journey From Disney Channel To ‘Dollface’

Actress Brenda Song is a Disney Channel icon. How can we forget her role as London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody franchise and seeing her kick butt on Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (by the way, Song has a black belt in Taekwondo). She soon graduated from the Disney Channel universe and starred in more mature projects such as the feature The Social Network and appeared in TV series including Scandal, Station 19, New Girl, Dads and Robot Chicken. Most recently, she was seen in the Netflix thriller Secret Obsession and stars in the upcoming Hulu comedy Dollface. She also rekindled her relationship with Disney and connected with her Thai roots in the animated series Amphibia.

Being half Thai and half Hmong, Song grew up in Hollywood as an actress during a time when diversity, inclusion and representation were not at the forefront as it was today. She recognized her culture and celebrated it by being herself in spaces where people of color weren’t normally seen. For many Asian Americans, she was the only one representative of the community on TV and film.

Song stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how her cultural identity played into her Hollywood journey, navigating her career post-Disney, how Dollface changes and subverts the gal pal narrative and which of her Disney Channel characters she would want to reboot.

Listen to the episode below.