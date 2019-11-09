Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Kenya Barris’s ‘Astronomy Club’ Sketch Show, Releases Sketch About Famous Black Movie Characters

Netflix will launch Kenya Barris’s Khalabo Ink Society Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show on December 6.

“Why the name Astronomy Club? We’re black and we’re all-stars. And like most stars, nobody knows our names,” quipped Keisha Zollar, an Astronomy Club member

The members of the eponymous group, who first formed in 2014 and built a following through live performance in New York, include Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar.

The show’s sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

Watch its first sketch above.