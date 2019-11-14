Netflix Hit With Sex & Racial Discrimination Suit By Mo’Nique Over Comedy Special Pay

The streamer may find itself in legal hot water from a new & potentially damning complaint from the Oscar winner

As the streaming wars heat up, Netflix now faces some very serious allegations of institutional racial and pay discrimination from Mo’Nique over a comedy special that never happened and the fallout that followed.

“Netflix courted Mo’Nique, saw what she had to offer and made her an offer,” lawyers for the Oscar winner declared today in a multi-claim complaint filed in L.A. Superior Court (read it here). “But the offer Netflix made Mo’Nique wreaked of discrimination; it perpetuated the pay gap suffered by Black women.”

At the heart of the 10-claim and jury seeking document is Mo’Nique’s contention that the $500,000 the Reed Hastings-run streamer offer her back in 2017 for a special was not just an insult but illegal. “Netflix’s business practice of paying Black women less than non-Black women for substantially equal or similar work causes harm to Plaintiff that outweighs any reason Netflix may have for doing so,” the jury seeking complaint states.

“Mo’Nique objected to Netflix’s discriminatory pay offer, pointed out how it was

discriminatory and asked Netflix to do the right thing by negotiating fair pay with her,” asserts the wide spread damages seeking 39-page filing. “In response, Netflix did the opposite.”

“It dug its heels in the ground, refused to negotiate fairly and stood behind its discriminatory offer,” claim Mo’Nique’s attorney’s at The deRubertis Law Firm and Schimmel & Parks. “In stark contrast, when a white female comedian objected to her offer (given how much lower it was than comparable males), Netflix reconsidered and upped her offer,” they add. “In short, as this lawsuit shows, Netflix’s treatment of Mo’Nique began with a discriminatory low-ball offer and ended with a blacklisting act of retaliation.”

“This lawsuit seeks to correct these wrongs, bring fair and non-discriminatory pay to Mo’Nique and stop Netflix’s discriminatory practices going forward,” the action says. With names named and photos included of an “complete lack of racial diversity” management team of Hastings, Ted Sarandos, Jessica Neal and more in the lawsuit, Netflix did not respond today to requests for comment.

Emmy nominee, late night host and Queen of Comedy headliner Mo’Nique, on the other hand, took to social media as well to give her POV: