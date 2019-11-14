Netflix Orders Turkish Social Thriller From ‘The End’ Creator Berkun Oya

Netflix has ordered a social thriller from Turkish creator Berkun Oya, the man behind well-traveled international drama format The End.

Oya has created an untitled eight-part series and will write and direct the project, which is produced by Ali Farkhonde and Nisan Ceren Gocen on behalf of Krek Film.

The series tells the story of a group of unique characters from dramatically different socio-cultural backgrounds meeting in startling circumstances in the vibrant and colorful city of Istanbul, – some by chance and some by force of will. Now they must form new friendships or reckon with a complicated past.

The series, which has kicked off production today and is set to air in 2020, stars an ensemble cast including Oyku Karayel, Fatih Artman, Funda Eryigit, Alican Yucesoy, Tulin Ozen, Defne Kayalar, Settar Tanriogen and Bige Onal.

Oya is best known for The End, which tells the story of a woman with a perfect life, who finds out that it is not what she thought it was. Produced by Turkey’s Ay Yapim, the show, known locally as Son, has travelled as a scripted format in a number of markets including Korea and Holland. In 2013, it was developed by 20th Century Fox Television for Fox, although it was not picked up.

He has also written and directed feature films including Happy New Year – London, which won him the Best Director award in Strasbourg International Film Festival.

It is the latest Turkish original for Netflix, which earlier this year ordered The Gift, an eight-part archaeology mystery thriller fronted by Beren Saat, star of the Turkish adaptation of Revenge, and has The Protector, a drama fantasy series that launched at the end of last year.