Netflix Amps Up Nordic Activity With Two Local Original Film Commissions

Netflix is ramping up activity in Scandinavia with the commission of two local film projects, Swedish feature Red Dot and Norwegian pic Cadaver.

The news was announced today at the Stockholm Film Festival.

Red Dot is an action thriller produced by Nordic major SF Studios. It focuses on two characters, a couple in their late twenties who are struggling with their marriage. When the woman becomes pregnant they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by travelling to north Sweden for a hiking trip. After a quarrel with two local hunters however, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare.

Alain Darborg is directing and also wrote the script with Per Dickson.

Cadaver is a horror movie produced by Oslo-based Motion Blur Films. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, it follows a family who are invited to a local hotel to attend an interactive theater play with a free meal included. When audience members begin to disappear, the line between theater and reality gets blurred.

Jarand Herdal wrote the screenplay and is directing. Producers are Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.

Separately, Netflix has also bought Danish feature Shadows In My Eyes. Written and directed by Ole Bornedal, and produced by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose from Copenhagen-based Miso Film, pic tells the story of the accidental tragic bombing of the French school in Copenhagen in 1945 by the British Air Force, where more than 100 people killed.

The film will have a theatrical release in Denmark, distributed by SF Studios, and will then launch globally on Netflix.

”We are very happy to be taking this exciting step in offering our members in the Nordics more local content, as well as bring more great content from the Nordic region to our global members. These three films are all unique in their own way; strong genre films with engaging plotlines that are driven by talented creatives. Together they form a strong package of different genres which will showcase the versatility and high quality of Nordic movies,” said Lina Brouneus, Director of Licensing and Co-Productions Netflix Northern Europe.