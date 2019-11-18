Netflix Launches ‘The Crown’ Companion Podcast With Creator Peter Morgan Diving Deep Into Royal Drama

Netflix has launched a companion podcast for The Crown with creator Peter Morgan helping a deep dive into the royal drama.

The digital platform has launched The Crown: The Official Podcast, a day after the third season of the Left Bank Pictures-produced drama began streaming. It is the latest scripted series to score an official companion podcast following podcasts for the likes of HBO and Sky co-pro Chernobyl.

Hosted by British presenter Edith Bowman, the podcast follows the show episode by episode, diving deep into the stories and taking listeners behind the scenes with insights with the likes of creator Peter Morgan and casting directors Nina Gold and Robert Sterne.

The podcast is produced by Netflix and Somethin’ Else, in association with Left Bank Pictures.

Related Story 'Quiz': First Look At Michael Sheen In ITV & AMC's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' Drama

In the first episode, Morgan admits that he can’t bear the time before a season launches. “If only we could make these films and never have to show them because the moment it goes out, the scrutiny is nerve-wracking,” he says.

He talks about the process of replacing the cast, including Olivia Colman replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip. He said that replacing the cast would be a “big bump” and a “high-wire act”.

“You either go with putting a whole lot of make up or prosthetics on somebody or you just say it’s ridiculous to ask someone who is in their 20s or early 30s to play somebody who is 50 or understand it. You can’t draw on something within yourself. When you are middle aged and bits start to ache, you’ve already had some of the stuffing knocked out of you… you can put lines on somebody’s face but you can’t breathe the fatigue or bruises of life. Life has had a go at you by then,” added Morgan.

The showrunner also placed season three of The Crown in context with the “streaming wars”. “In these streaming wars that are going on where you recognise what’s at stakes for the companies making this, it becomes about much more,” he said.