Netflix Puts John Crist Stand-up Special On Hold After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface
The special, I Ain’t Prayin’ For That, was his first on the streamer and was set for a Thanksgiving premiere. Crist’s specialty is poking fun at Christian culture, and he has amassed a large social media following based on that approach.
The Christian publication Charisma News was the first to detail the complaints. In an article published today, five women accused him of conduct ranging from unwanted sexting to “offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors.” One woman claimed he grabbed her and tried to kiss her while asking for sex.
Crist said he is canceling tour dates and will focus on “getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically,” according to Charisma News.
“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them,” Crist said in a statement. “While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women, and the people who I love the most.
“I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”
Netflix did not say what it will consider in whether to air the special at some future date.