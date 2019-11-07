Netflix Puts John Crist Stand-up Special On Hold After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface

Netflix has confirmed it has put a stand-up comedy special from comedian John Crist on hold after receiving multiple complaints of sexual misconduct from several women.

The special, I Ain’t Prayin’ For That, was his first on the streamer and was set for a Thanksgiving premiere. Crist’s specialty is poking fun at Christian culture, and he has amassed a large social media following based on that approach.

The Christian publication Charisma News was the first to detail the complaints. In an article published today, five women accused him of conduct ranging from unwanted sexting to “offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors.” One woman claimed he grabbed her and tried to kiss her while asking for sex.

Crist said he is canceling tour dates and will focus on “getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically,” according to Charisma News.