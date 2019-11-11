Netflix Unveils First-Look At Second Season Of Brit-Com ‘Sex Education’

Netflix has unveiled the first-look at the second season of British comedy drama Sex Education.

The SVOD service will air the eight-episode series, which is produced by British producer Eleven Film, in 2020.

In the second season, Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield, must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, played by Patricia Allison, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Elsewhere, Maeve and Aimee’s (Aimee Lou Wood) BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched ‘the Untouchables’. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention. The relationship between Gillian Anderson’s Jean and Mikael Persbrandt’s Jakob is discovered and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family. Adam (Connor Swindells) is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric. Lily (Tanya Reynolds) has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola. Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is forced to flex his mental rather than physical muscle and is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.