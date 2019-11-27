Netflix Cancels ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Reboot After Two Seasons

Netflix has decided not to move forward with Mystery Science Theater 3000. Host Jonah Ray broke the news to fans Tuesday on Twitter, saying the reboot had been canceled after two seasons.

“So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts),” he tweeted.

So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts.) thread pic.twitter.com/ZONkUxUlFb — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

Ray followed it up by saying how proud he was to work on the series, and thanked creator Joel Hodgson and fans.

So, Thank you Joel & especially all the MSTies who embraced me as a mug in a (yellow) jumpsuit. I know it wasn’t easy accepting a new guy, so I appreciate the warmth. — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) November 26, 2019

MST3K originally ran from 1988-99 on Comedy Central and Syfy. Netflix announced the show’s return, following a $5.7 million Kickstarter campaign spearheaded by Hodgson and Shout! Factory.