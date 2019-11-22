Netflix Addresses Reports Of Imelda Staunton Being Cast In ‘The Crown’

Netflix has addressed reports that Imelda Staunton will be taking over for Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 5 and 6 of critically praised drama series The Crown.

“We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The Crown was renewed through Season 4, but has not yet gotten an official green light for seasons 5 and 6.

Season 3 of The Crown, which recently launched on Netflix, starts in 1963 and covers events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles also start to emerge in season 3. This is the first season for Colman as the Queen. She took over for Claire Foy, who played the role in the first two seasons.

Staunton is known for her portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise. She can currently be seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and the Downton Abbey film. She recently starred opposite Martin Freeman in ITV drama A Confession.