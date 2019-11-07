Click to Skip Ad
Director-Producer Neil Marshall Signs with Verve

imdb

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated director Neil Marshall has signed with Verve.

Marshall has directed the pilots/pilot episodes for Black Sails (Starz), Constantine (NBC), Timeless (NBC) and Lost in Space (Netflix). He directed two Game of Thrones episodes, ‘Blackwater’ and ‘The Watchers of the Wall’. Marshall received a Hugo Award in the Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form) category for ‘Blackwater’ and an Emmy nomination for ‘The Watchers of the Wall’. His episodic directing credits also include HBO’s Westworld. 

Originally from England, Marshall made his directorial debut with 2002 horror film Dog Soldiers, which won multiple international festival awards. His 2005 feature The Descent,won the British Independent Film Award for ‘Best Director of a British Independent Film’ and a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film.

Marshall’s feature directorial credits also include:Doomsday for Universal and the recently rebooted Hellboy for Lionsgate. Next up for him a period horror piece titled The Reckoning.

Marshall continues to be managed by David Gardner at Artists First.

