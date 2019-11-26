New York-Based Nederlander National Markets Merges With Chicago’s Jam For New Theater Entity

Nederlander National Markets LLC, a stand-alone company that’s part of Broadway heavyweight Nederlander Organization, and Chicago-based theater presenter Jam Theatricals have combined to create a new entity that will retain the Nederlander National Markets name.

Jam’s 26-city subscription theater circuit will now be part of Nederlander National Markets, under the Nederlander Organization umbrella. Since Jam manages and operates Washington D.C.’s historic National Theatre, the venue, built in 1835, will now be managed by the new entity.

The new Nederlander National Markets will operate under the direct leadership of Nederlander President James L. Nederlander and Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios. Jam’s Steve Traxler, co-founder, President & CEO, will continue in the new company as Director of Strategy and Integration, overseeing the subscription seasons in 26 cities as well as the management of the National Theatre.

The 184-year-old National is considered the nation’s oldest theater presenting touring Broadway productions.

“Nederlander has always been a pioneer in the industry of live entertainment,” said Traxler in a statement. “They are the gold standard when it comes to patron experience and audience development. I am so pleased to maintain a key leadership role and continue working with my entire staff.”

Traxler said the new entity, under the Nederlander leadership, will “strengthen the work we do.” He credited Lisbeth Barron and her team at Barron International Group, LLC for “bringing our two firms together and for acting as our exclusive advisor on the transaction.”

Said James L. Nederlander, “Nederlander is a family company established over 100 years ago. Over the past 25 years, Steve Traxler has built a company of quality with similar core values that makes this combination a perfect fit. I am so pleased to welcome Steve and the entire team of Jam Theatricals into our family.”

The Nederlander Organization owns or operates Broadway venues the Brooks Atkinson, the Nederlander, the Gershwin, the Neil Simon, the Lunt-Fontanne, the Palace, the Marquis, the Richard Rodgers and the Minskoff; and venues outside New York including Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages; five Chicago theaters including the James M. Nederlander; London’s Adelphi, Aldwych and Dominion; and venues in Oklahoma City, San Diego, San Jose, Tucson and several in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Jam Theatricals’ 26 touring markets are spread from California to Washington D.C. The new entity is a James L. Nederlander company owned by the Nederlander Organization.