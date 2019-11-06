‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Shocker – Original Castmember Says Goodbye After Six Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details on NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 Episode 6

One of the original castmembers on NCIS: New Orleans has exited the popular CBS series after six seasons.

On Tuesday night’s episode titled “Matthew 5:9,” Special Agent Christopher Lasalle met an untimely fate when he was fatally shot while trying to avenge his brother Cade’s murder by tracking the drug ring in Alabama he suspected was responsible.

Actor Lucas Black, who played Lasalle, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with fans after the episode aired.

“Well. That’s all she wrote for Agent Lasalle,” he began. “But I wanted to take this time personally to thank all of you fans out there for your love and support. You were there to celebrate the victories and to pick me up when I needed it and I appreciate that.”

Black continued by saying he was honored to play Lasalle.

“I learned a lot about what the first responders do, and much respect to you guys,” he continued. “Also, I support the military. Appreciate what you guys do for us living in this wonderful country. A chapter has ended. What a great journey it was. Thank you guys so much. May God bless you.”