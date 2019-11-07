NBCUniversal Renews Content Agreement With Australia’s Foxtel

NBCUniversal has struck a new content agreement with Australian pay-TV operator Foxtel.

The Hollywood studio’s Global Distribution & International division has inked a multi-year deal covering movies, drama, comedy, entertainment, reality and news for the Foxtel’s broadcast, on demand and streaming platforms.

The agreement covers premiere Australian subscription rights for movies from Universal Pictures including The Fast and the Furious, Jurassic, Bourne and Jaws franchises, in addition to DreamWorks Animation titles.

Series including The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation as well as Chicago P.D. will also be available across Foxtel.

Foxtel Chief Commercial Officer Amanda Laing said, “Foxtel and NBCU have a long and shared history of bringing iconic and ground-breaking entertainment to Australian audiences. We are incredibly pleased to extend that partnership with this new cornerstone agreement covering movies, scripted content and NBCU channels in a new agreement that reflects Foxtel’s commitment to building strong partnerships with the best content creators in the world.”

“This broad, multi-year deal continues to deliver Foxtel subscribers NBCU’s amazing range of top-quality films and series, along with our compelling channel brands,” added Chris Taylor, Managing Director, Distribution & Networks, ANZ, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to an on-going collaboration with Foxtel as we continue our long-standing, successful partnership.”

Ms Laing added: “Our new deal with NBCU is another step to ensure Foxtel is future fit to deliver on our promise to provide customers with the best of TV and on demand all in one place, at the best value.”