NBC News Hires Wall Street Journal’s Gretchen Morgenson

Gretchen Morgenson, who has been senior special writer in the investigations unit at The Wall Street Journal, is joining NBC News as senior financial reporter on Dec. 2, and will lead their reporting on the intersection of money and power.

Richard Greenberg, vice president and executive editor of NBC News Investigations, wrote in a memo to staff that Morgenson also “will bolster our capability to do more in-depth, groundbreaking work.”

Morgenson won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for her coverage of Wall Street for The New York Times, where she worked for two decades. She also won three Gerald Loeb Awards, the top honors for business reporting. She was the co-author of Reckless Endangerment, about the origins of the 2008 financial crisis.

She has been at the Journal for the past two years.

She said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to join the exceptional journalists at NBC News investigations. The financial world touches everyone, and I’m eager to help NBC’s vast and growing audience assess its impact.”