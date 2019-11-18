NBC News, ‘Meet the Press’ Launch 2020 Project Focusing On Key Counties

NBC News and Meet the Press are launching a new project to cover the 2020 election from the vantage point of five key counties in swing states.

Meet the Press moderator and political director Chuck Todd and reporters Vaughn Hillyard and Dasha Burns will provide coverage from Milwaukee County in Wisconsin, Kent County in Michigan, Beaver County in Pennsylvania, Miami-Dade County in Florida and Maricopa County in Arizona. The project is called County to County.

The reporters will interview and remain in touch with residents in the counties as the race progresses, and the stories will appear on NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News Now. There also will be online features with information on the counties and why they were selected.

Todd said that the five counties are in five swing states that are “likely to decide this election.”

Todd, Hillyard and Burns ran through the dynamics in each county in a digital segment of Meet the Press.