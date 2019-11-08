NBC Nabs ‘Friends And Family’ Comedy From Shawn Wines, Will Arnett & Kapital Entertainment As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Friends and Family, a comedy from writer Shawn Wines, Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Wines, in Friends and Family, a group of twentysomething friends in San Francisco question what they really want out of life as they try to hold on to their carefree lives while facing the next phase of adulthood.

Wines executive produces with Electric Avenue’s Arnett and Marc Forman, and Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

This marks the latest collaboration between Wines and Kaplan, who gave Wines his TV start. Wines was fresh out of graduate school in 2012 when his comedy short Upstairs caught the attention of Kaplan’s mom, who brought it to him. Wines landed his first sale with a single-camera comedy based on the short, which was set up at Fox with Kapital producing. The following year, Fox bought another half-hour script from Wines titled Five, also produced by Kaplan. In 2017, Now & Then, a single-camera ensemble comedy from writer Wines and Kapital, went to pilot at Freeform.

Electric Avenue produced ABC’s reboot of The Gong Show and is behind hit Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, heading into its final season, Pop TV’s Hot Date, and Fox’s upcoming Lego Masters. Additionally, Electric Avenue has teamed with Friday Night Dinner producer Big Talk Productions to produce an immigration comedy for Sky.

This broadcast pitch season, Kapital also has put pilot commitments at CBS for untitled Dan Kopelman and Corinne Kingsbury comedy projects. At NBC, the company previously produced had crime dramedy series The Mysteries of Laura.

Wines is repped by Greg Gellman and manager Linne Radmin.