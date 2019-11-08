NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule, Sets ‘Manifest’ & ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Returns

NBC has firmed up its midseason scheduling plans. There are no major moves as the network once again is betting on stability.

After NBC successfully introduced America’s Got Talent: The Champions and Ellen’s Game Of Games as midseason fill-ins for The Voice on Monday and Tuesday last season, the reality series will be back in the same slots, bridging the two cycles of The Voice.

With new fall Monday 10 PM drama Bluff City Law not getting a back order, Manifest will reclaim its time slot starting Jan. 6 for an interrupted run of originals.

Like it did with The Village last spring, NBC once again has picked a tear-jerking new comedy to succeed This Is Us in the Tuesday 9 PM time period, leading to New Amsterdam. This time it’s Council Of Dads, set to debut in March.

The Wednesday Chicago One lineup is staying intact.

There are tweaks in the Thursday comedy block. Superstore, whose order was recently upped to 22 episodes, remains the 8 PM anchor, paired with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will launch its its new season Feb. 6. The final stretch of Will & Grace episodes will help launch another broad, multi-camera comedy at 9:30 PM, Indebted, starring Fran Drescher. The Good Place will end its run with a 90-minute series finale hosted by Seth Meyers on Jan. 30.

Thriller new crime drama Lincoln, now titled Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector, which is in the same genre realm as The Blacklist, will sub for the James Spader starrer while it is on hiatus. (Blidspot’s final season will air in the summer.)

As alluded at the May upfront, NBC is bringing scripted programming back to Sunday. It is looking to bring women back to the night with a female-skewing lineup of a revamped Little Big Shots, featuring new host Melissa McCarthy, new musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and returning Good Girls. (World Of Dance, which aired on the night last season, is being held for summer.)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will get a preview behind the season opener of Ellen’s Game of Games on Jan. 7 and be available on digital for six weeks before its Sunday time slot debut on Feb. 16. The return of Ellen’s Game of Games, hosted by the daytime star, comes just a couple of weeks after the three-week Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways holiday event on NBC.

JANUARY PREMIERE DATES:

Monday, Jan. 6: “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” “Manifest”

Tuesday, Jan. 7: "Ellen's Game of Games," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (Preview)

Friday, Jan. 10: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector"

FEBRUARY PREMIERE DATES:

Thursday, Feb. 6: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Indebted”

Sunday, Feb. 16: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (Regular Timeslot), "Good Girls"

Monday, Feb. 24: "The Voice"

COMING IN MARCH:

“Little Big Shots”

“Council of Dads”

NBC MIDSEASON SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — America’s Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February

10-11 P.M. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Ellen’s Game of Games

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (COUNCIL OF DADS begins in March)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY (Beginning in February)

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — INDEBTED

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR (The Blacklist returns in March)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

NEW DRAMA SERIES

COUNCIL OF DADS

Seth F. Johnson/NBC

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself. There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible. The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill. The show is inspired by best-selling author Bruce Feiler’s book “Council of Dads.” Tony Phelan & Joan Rater (“Grey’s Anatomy”) will write and executive produce along with David Gould and Jason Wilborn. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman (CSI franchise) and KristieAnne Reed (“Lucifer,” “CSI: Cyber”) will executive produce. “Council of Dads” is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.

LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR

Barbara Nitke/NBC

Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector” once terrified New York City … until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead? The cast includes Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli. Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd created the show and executive produce. Barry O’Brien executive produces and is the showrunner. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and executive produces. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan executive produce for Keshet Media Group. Steve Shill also serves as an executive producer/director. “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

If there’s a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before. The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star. Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce. Richard Shepard will direct and executive produce (pilot only). Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles will executive produce. Jason Wang will co-executive produce. Dan Magnante will produce. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

INDEBTED

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these boomerang parents aren’t great with boundaries and the question of who’s parenting who quickly becomes blurred. The cast includes Fran Drescher, Adam Pally, Steven Weber, Abby Elliott and Jessy Hodges. Dan Levy will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce. “Indebted” is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.

NEW ALTERNATIVE SERIES

LITTLE BIG SHOTS

Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, comedian and producer Melissa McCarthy joins as the new host of “Little Big Shots,” from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, for an all-new and totally reinvented season. Melissa introduces us to a new generation of amazing kids from the U.S. and beyond, all of whom will show off the surprising, smart, funny and downright awesome things they can do. From brainy little whiz kids to mini virtuosos, it’s going to be an exciting, inspiring and adorable time for all. And with the invincible pairing of Ellen and Melissa, two of the funniest and most talented women in Hollywood at the helm, kids who defy the odds, reject stereotypes and conquer their dreams will give us a peek at what today’s cutest – and tomorrow’s biggest – talents look like! “Little Big Shots” is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Steve Harvey, Jeff Kleeman, Alison Holloway, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with East 112th Street Productions, A Very Good Production and On the Day Productions.