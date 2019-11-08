NBC Midseason Drama ‘Lincoln’ Gets New Title

Ahead of its January premiere, NBC has retitled its new midseason drama Lincoln. Now titled Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, the drama series is inspired by Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling book series, which had been previously adapted into the 1999 movie of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector follows former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme, played by Russell Hornsby, and his new partner, Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) in a cat-and-mouse game as they join forces to bring down a notorious serial killer. It hails from writers VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli (S.W.A.T.), Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television, whose sibling feature studios shared distribution of the film, in association with Keshet Studios, which has deals with NBC and Uni TV.

Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli also star.

Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd created the show and executive produce. Barry O’Brien executive produces and is the showrunner. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and executive produces. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan executive produce for Keshet Media Group. Steve Shill also serves as an executive producer/director.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector premieres Friday, January 10 at 8 PM.