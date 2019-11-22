NBC Nabs Adaptation of British Immigrant Comedy ‘Home’ From Ben Stiller, Stacy Traub, Lionsgate TV & BBC Studios As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to single-camera comedy Home, about an American couple who take in a Syrian refugee. It is based on the British series, which was created by Rufus Jones and originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. The adaptation will be written/executive produced by former Black-ish exec producer Stacy Traub and directed/executive produced by Ben Stiller.

It marks the second project to emerge out of Lionsgate and BBC Studios’ development deal and comes on the back of CBS nabbing an adaption of BBC One comedy Ghosts.

Home follows a new couple, Mark and Melanie, who go on a long weekend trip to a cabin in the woods with Melanie’s son Jonah. Their plan to come back with a tan and some happy memories is interrupted when they return with Jay, a Syrian refugee who moves in with them and the cobbled-together family soon discovers what home really means.

The original series debuted on Channel 4 earlier this year and was produced by British indie Channel X. Starring Jones, Raised By Wolves’ Rebekah Staton, Youssef Kerkour and Oaklee Pendergast, the series was picked up for a second by Channel 4 earlier this summer after its six-part run.

The NBC version will be produced by Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios in association with 3 Arts Entertainment and Stiller’s Red Hour Films. Stiller will exec produce through his company, along with Nicky Weinstock, with Traub (left), who also exec produced The Real O’Neals, Jones, Channel X MD Alan Marke, Jantaculum’s Adam Tandy, who produced the original, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Tom Lassally and BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson.

Jones originally wrote Home in 2015, at the height of the European migrant crisis when tens of thousands of people, most of them Syrians, were hitting the ports of Greece.

NBC’s Home joins CBS’ comedy pilot The United States of Al, exec produced by Chuck Lorre, about the friendship between an American Marine combat veteran in Ohio and his Afghan interpreter who has just come to the US.

Traub is repped by A.B. Fischer & Dennis Kim at Literate and attorney Ken Richman. Stiller is repped by WME, Untitled and Gang Tyre. Jones is repped by 3 Arts and Laura Rourke at Independent Talent in UK. Marke and Tandy are repped by George Davis of Nelson Davis Law.