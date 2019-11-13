NBC Nabs Comedy From Larry Wilmore & London Hughes As Put Pilot

NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy starring British writer-comedian and TV presenter London Hughes. The project hails from Hughes; Insecure co-creator Larry Wilmore; and Universal Television, where Wilmore is under an overall deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Penned by Hughes and Wilmore, the untitled comedy, clearly influenced by Hughes’ experience as an English woman in America, centers on London Jones (Hughes), who after getting dumped by her boyfriend in England comes to America to find success, herself and maybe even love.

Wilmore is executive producing via his Wilmore Films alongside Hughes. Wilmore Films’ Candace Rodney is a producer. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with such an exciting fresh voice as London Hughes in her dream come true,” Wilmore said. “Rarely does a star burst on the scene as instantly bright as she has, and partnering with Universal Television and NBC makes this truly a dream team.”

Wilmore previously partnered with another rising black writer-actress, Issa Rae, to create a single-camera series headlined by her and informed by her personal experiences. That comedy, Insecure, is heading into its fourth season on HBO.

“This show is honestly something I’ve wanted since I was 8 years old, and I can’t believe I get to make it for NBC with the absolute legend that is Larry Wilmore! Excited is an understatement! I’m this close to peeing myself!,” Hughes said.

Earlier this year, Hughes became the first black British woman in 39 years to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for her 2019 show To Catch a D*ck and is a winner of the UK’s Funny Women Award.

Hughes, who created a stir in September when she criticized Netflix’s Top Boy for glamorizing gang culture, got her start in kids’ TV, presenting a number of shows for CBBC, and has appeared on a slew of UK entertainment formats including Channel 5’s Extreme Hair Wars, ITV2’s Don’t Hate The Playaz, BBC’s Mock the Week, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and BBC/Amazon’s Fleabag. She also created her own YouTube web series No Filter and Spotify podcast London, Actually.

2019 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Hughes is repped by UTA, Haven Entertainment, Ziffren Brittenham and Curtis Brown Group in the UK.

This marks one of the first official sales for Wilmore Films since Wilmore moved from ABC Studios to Universal TV in June. At ABC, he has in development legal drama Reasonable Doubt. The project, which stems from Wilmore’s deal at ABC Studios, is a collaboration with writer Raamla Mohamed and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions.

Wilmore is host of Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air on The Ringer Podcast Network. Previously, he served as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. He is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and Hansen Jacobson.

Peter White contributed to this report.